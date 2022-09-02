Resham says Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar links himself to famous artists for fame
Popular host and Islamic scholar Dr. Bushra Iqbal. Her PHD in Islamic studies is complete. As the ex-wife of well-known televangelist Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain, Bushra Iqbal is likewise well-known. Bushra has always responded politely to any continuing discussion on social media. In any case, she recently shared a serious message on Instagram, and her followers believe that she is responding to the writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s assertion that “When a women commits sins, she destroys a society but if a man commits sin he destroys his home.” People have been criticising the author for his alarming views since this went viral.
Late Aamir Liaquat’s first ex-wife Bushra Iqbal posted her response to this debate, “A man’s sin is equally punishable as a woman’s sin, A man’s kind act is equally plausible and reward-worthy as a woman’s kind act, it’s though provoking though”.
Bushra Iqbal’s supporters concurred, saying that while society does not always hold women accountable, men are often given second chances. According to a fan, Khali Ur Rehman believes that while women are punished for their sins, men are not held accountable for their actions. Below her post are a few comments.
