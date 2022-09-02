Bushra Iqbal is the ex-wife of televangelist Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

Her PHD in Islamic studies is complete.

She recently responded to Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar’s assertion that “When a women commits sins, she destroys a society”.

In any case, she recently shared a serious message on Instagram, and her followers believe that she is responding to the writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar's assertion that "When a women commits sins, she destroys a society but if a man commits sin he destroys his home." People have been criticising the author for his alarming views since this went viral.

Late Aamir Liaquat’s first ex-wife Bushra Iqbal posted her response to this debate, “A man’s sin is equally punishable as a woman’s sin, A man’s kind act is equally plausible and reward-worthy as a woman’s kind act, it’s though provoking though”.

Bushra Iqbal’s supporters concurred, saying that while society does not always hold women accountable, men are often given second chances. According to a fan, Khali Ur Rehman believes that while women are punished for their sins, men are not held accountable for their actions. Below her post are a few comments.

