By mid-2024, UK will issue King Charles stamps and banknotes

The Bank of England said that King Charles III’s picture would be featured on banknotes by the middle of 2024.

According to the bank statement, the picture of the next monarch to be used on the new banknotes will be disclosed before the end of the year.

“His Majesty’s portrait will appear on existing designs of all four polymer banknotes,” the statement said. “This will be a continuation of the current polymer series and no additional changes to the banknote designs will be made.”

Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96 after ruling as queen for 70 years, has been on British banknotes since 1960, eight years after her accession to the throne in 1952.

Furthermore, Buckingham Palace issued King Charles III’s new cypher on Monday.

The new monarch’s monogram consists of the King’s initials, which will appear on military and staff uniforms, government buildings, state papers, and mailboxes.

