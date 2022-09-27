Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
By mid-2024, UK will issue King Charles stamps and banknotes

By mid-2024, UK will issue King Charles stamps and banknotes

Articles
Advertisement
By mid-2024, UK will issue King Charles stamps and banknotes

By mid-2024, UK will issue King Charles stamps and banknotes

Advertisement
  • The Bank of England said that King Charles III’s picture would be featured on banknotes by the middle of 2024.
  • The image of King Charles will feature on £5, £10, £20, and £50 notes.
  • No additional alterations to the notes will be made, according to the bank’s statement.
Advertisement

The Bank of England said that King Charles III’s picture would be featured on banknotes by the middle of 2024.

According to the bank statement, the picture of the next monarch to be used on the new banknotes will be disclosed before the end of the year.

“His Majesty’s portrait will appear on existing designs of all four polymer banknotes,” the statement said. “This will be a continuation of the current polymer series and no additional changes to the banknote designs will be made.”

The image of King Charles will feature on £5, £10, £20, and £50 notes. Meanwhile, no additional alterations to the notes will be made, according to the bank’s statement.

Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 96 after ruling as queen for 70 years, has been on British banknotes since 1960, eight years after her accession to the throne in 1952.

Furthermore, Buckingham Palace issued King Charles III’s new cypher on Monday.

Advertisement

The new monarch’s monogram consists of the King’s initials, which will appear on military and staff uniforms, government buildings, state papers, and mailboxes.

Also Read

King Charles rejects claims of ‘love child’ between him and Camilla
King Charles rejects claims of ‘love child’ between him and Camilla

Simon Dorante-Day claims to be Charles and Camilla's love child. Claims his...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry doubtful over King Charles' coronation invitation
Prince Harry doubtful over King Charles' coronation invitation
Ali Zafar urges the effective implementation of cyber laws
Ali Zafar urges the effective implementation of cyber laws
Yumna Zaidi shares the first poster of her debut film Nayab
Yumna Zaidi shares the first poster of her debut film Nayab
Did Mehwish Hayat hire private bodyguards for her security?
Did Mehwish Hayat hire private bodyguards for her security?
Lisa Rinna unveils her departure from
Lisa Rinna unveils her departure from "RHOBH" after 8 seasons
Prince Harry refuse to work for royal family
Prince Harry refuse to work for royal family
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story