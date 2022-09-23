Prince Harry ‘left’ Queen Elizabeth for Meghan Markle on death bed
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, after serving as Britain’s ruler for 70 years, and now a Catholic writer has proposed designating her a “saint,” according to Lad Bible.
According to Roman Catholic peer Charles Moore, writing for Spectator Australia, the late 96-year-old monarch is the “ideal person” for the honour.
According to Moore, Queen Elizabeth did not govern over a wholly Catholic kingdom, “She clearly did, however, possess the first of the two formal qualifications for sainthood, what the Church calls ‘heroic virtue’.”
He also said, “The second is to prove two miracles effected by intercession to the person concerned.”
Lad Bible, who served the British monarch for 70 years until her death on September 8, 2022, backed with Moore’s demand.
Moore added to his thoughts on miracles by saying, “This can take time, but the world is already full of people who believe the late Queen cured them of this or that. As her cult grows, plenty of posthumous examples will come forward.”
