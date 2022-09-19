Cameron Diaz shares her thoughts on returning to acting

Advertisement
  • Cameron Diaz spoke about her acting career on Jimmy Fallon’s show.
  • She said she felt “different” after eight years off.
  • The 50-year-old is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix movie Back in action.
Cameron Diaz discussed why she felt “different” when she resumed acting after an eight-year break from the entertainment industry, during a recent chat show.

According to the News sources, the actress from The Knight And Day revealed on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, “I was nervous and excited about getting back in front of the camera.”

“It’s a little bit of muscle memory, you know what I mean? I did that for so long, it’s kind of like the process, I kind of just fell back into it. But it feels a little bit different,” Cameron, who is getting ready for her new Netflix film Back in action, said.

The Charlie’s Angels actress acknowledged her joy at reuniting with Jamie Foxx, with whom she had previously collaborated on two films.

She said to Jimmy, “The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie.”

The 50-year-old said, “He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him,” when asked about Jamie.

For the uninitiated, Cameron wed musician Benji Madden in 2015 while taking a sabbatical from acting, and in 2019 they welcomed a daughter.

