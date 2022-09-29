Advertisement
  Camila Cabello gets 'awkward' on The Voice stage for this reason
Camila Cabello gets ‘awkward’ on The Voice stage for this reason

On Tuesday’s episode of The Voice, Camila Cabello was in an awkward situation, and fans can’t stop talking about it since then.

The new coach, who is 25 years old, looked surprised when she saw that Tanner Hower, 29, from Huntington Beach, California, was singing Mercy by Shawn, 24, which was a 2016 hit.

‘Is that my … Is that Shawn up there?’ asked Camila who couldn’t see Tanner during his Blind Auditions performance.

Tanner continued singing and Camila remarked, ‘I thought that was Shawn.’

Camila declined to turn around but was the first to congratulate Tanner for being on The Voice.

‘I was like, ”Is Shawn on stage right now?”,’ Camila admitted.

‘Wow, wow. You know him best, so that’s awesome,’ Tanner said.

‘I know him better than everybody in this room. But the reason I didn’t turn around was I felt like you sounded a little bit too much like him. Obviously, he has an amazing voice. I love this song,’ Camila said.

‘But I would be curious, when you pick your coach, for you to just kind of distinguish yourself,’ she added.

‘I really respect Shawn as an artist and I see myself in that lane, but I totally love what you’re saying. Thank you so much. I’ll try and be more unique,’ Tanner told Camila.

In July 2019, Camila and Shawn started going out together. In November, they said they were breaking up.

