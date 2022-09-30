Advertisement
Articles
Camila Morrone not bothered rumours of Hadid dating DiCaprio

  • Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumored new girlfriend, and Camila Morrone, the actor’s ex, get along okay
  • Morrone is “not disturbed” by the rumors that Hadid is dating her ex-boyfriend.
  • The source added that Morrone is aware that her romance with DiCaprio “ran its course” and that there is no animosity between the two of them.
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumored new girlfriend, and Camila Morrone, the actor’s ex, get along “okay” despite rumors that the Death Wish star feels “betrayed.”

Morrone is “not disturbed” by the rumors that Hadid is dating her ex-boyfriend, an insider told.

According to the source, Morrone has “come to know about Gigi” through her sister Bella Hadid “over the years” and “despite things not working out between Camila and Leo, she isn’t worried by the speculations that he and Gigi are dating,” despite the claims that Leo and Gigi are dating.

The source added that Morrone is aware that her romance with DiCaprio “ran its course” and that there is no animosity between the two of them.

Morrone was present when Hadid walked the runway at recent Versace show in Milan and “thinks Gigi killed it on the runway and has no problem if she is dating Leo at this point,” the source said.

“Gigi knows Camila and there’s absolutely zero drama between them over this, they’re cool,” the insider insisted.

“Gigi is the ultimate girls’ girl, she’d never go ahead with anything if there was any question about where Leo and Camila stood, that’s just not who she is.

“But it’s just not a thing because Camila and Leo are all good, it wasn’t some ugly break-up, they’re friends,” the source concluded.

