Articles
Camilla Queen Consort’s pregnancy confirms love child claims?

  • Dorante-Day says he wants a DNA test and is working with the courts to get one.
  • This is the first time Camilla has been photographed in months.
  • He says this is just another piece in a very big jigsaw puzzle which is coming together for him.
Camilla Queen Consort and King Charles’ alleged love child claims have taken a second breath following the leak of a photograph from April 12, 1996, in which she was even pictured with a baby bump.

Dorante-Day even addressed the photograph in an interview with 7News.

“I think it’s very telling that Camilla was out of the social scene for so many months in the lead-up to my birth,” he said.

“And then, in the first photo of her in a long time, she has a slight bump.” But this is just another piece in a very large jigsaw puzzle that is coming together for me.”

“As I’ve always said, there isn’t just one clue or piece of proof. There is a lot of evidence, and when it’s all put together, it makes for a compelling argument.”

“I want a DNA test, and I’m working with the courts to get one.” I just want the truth to be revealed once and for all. Camilla hasn’t been photographed in months.”

Also Read

Camilla never was a ‘mother’ to Prince Harry
Camilla never was a ‘mother’ to Prince Harry

Camilla has never felt comfortable around Prince Harry. Camilla was tasked with...

