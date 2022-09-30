Advertisement
Edition: English
Camilla's split with Prince Harry left her "totally broken"

Articles
Camilla's split with Prince Harry left her "totally broken"

  • Camilla was “devastated” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s split.
  • She has been supportive of Prince Charles throughout the ordeal.
  • She went so far as to call Queen Consort Camilla “quite surprised.”
Camilla was “shocked and devastated” by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s breakup.

The royal biographer Angela Levin made this assertion in her book Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort.

The source that the expert referenced acknowledged that, “Camilla has been strongly supportive of Prince Charles.”

“What has happened and how [Harry] has behaved has been very upsetting for her.”

“There have been a lot of hurt feelings all round, but like all families, you have to embrace it all and hope it will improve.”

She went so far as to call Queen Consort Camilla “quite surprised” by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure, and she ultimately assisted King Charles in handling the issues Harry and Meghan had brought up.

