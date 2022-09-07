Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, is back in court

Camille Vasquez will represent Q’orianka Kilcher in her legal struggle against the state of California.

Kilcher was accused earlier this year with two counts of workers’ compensation fraud.

Vasquez defended Johnny Depp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Camille Vasquez, who represented Johnny Depp in his $10.35 million defamation suit, has reportedly agreed to represent Yellowstone actress Q’orianka Kilcher in her legal struggle against the state of California.

Camille and Steve Cook of the law firm Brown Rudnick will represent Kilcher, according to TMZ.

Camille, who became an internet sensation while representing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, and her firm Brown told the Fox News, “We are determined to defend Ms. Kilcher in this important case which examines the inherent flaws in the disability compensation system.”

They further said, “Ms. Kilcher is a well-respected and pioneering actress in Hollywood, and we intend to clear her name.”

