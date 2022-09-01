Can Amber Heard ‘expect’ to win Johnny Depp’s appeal?

Amber’s possibilities of succeeding in the Depp’s appeal case.

A lawyer has analyzed Amber Heard’s possibilities of succeeding in the Johnny Depp appeal case.

These observations were made by attorney Daniele Davis during her email conversation with media.

She began by expressing uncertainty about the legality of the release.

Amber’s primary argument during the six-week trial was whether or not she had actually been a victim of domestic abuse committed by Depp.

Since the appeals court is “restricted” in what it can talk about after the trial, Amber Heard’s team could “be able to take a needle out of a haystack to uncover this detrimental error.”

This occurs not long after Amber’s real feelings over the Johnny Depp MTV appearance were made public. Amber truly wasn’t surprised Whitney stood up, according to sources, because she is aware of her sister’s constant support for her. Whitney still finds it hard to understand that Johnny has been given such high regard, and she feels terrible for her sister.

