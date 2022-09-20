Canadians pays touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Canadians bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II with a memorial service in Ottawa and a military procession through downtown Ottawa.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police led the way, as they had done in London for the Queen’s burial procession. Hundreds of dignitaries attended the service, which featured music by singers Ginette Reno, Rufus Wainwright, and Kim Richardson.

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney recalled the Queen’s support for his attempts to unify the Commonwealth behind sanctions against apartheid South Africa in an address. Despite objections from then-British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, the Queen provided “discreet guidance.”

Also Read Royal Family shares latest picture of late Queen Elizabeth A fresh image of Queen Elizabeth has been made public by the...

Advertisement

Adrienne Clarkson, a former Governor General, also spoke. She recalled an unexpected discussion in which the Queen stayed focused and calm till the conclusion of her reign.

Canadians have a negative opinion of King Charles III. Officials say he has indicated a strong desire to work toward reconciliation with the country’s indigenous peoples who suffered under British colonial domination.