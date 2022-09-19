Canadians say goodbye to the Queen

Canadians said goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II with a memorial service in the nation’s capital and a military parade through downtown Ottawa.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police led the way, just like they did in London when the queen was buried.

There were a lot of important people at the service, and Ginette Reno, Rufus Wainwright, and Kim Richardson played music.

In a speech, former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney talked about how the Queen helped him get the Commonwealth to support sanctions against apartheid South Africa. Even though Margaret Thatcher, who was British Prime Minister at the time, didn’t like it, the queen gave “discreet guidance.”

Adrienne Clarkson, who used to be Governor General, also spoke. She told a surprising story about how the Queen had stayed calm and focused until the end of her reign.

Clarkson said that the Queen told her that she would never give up her throne. “It’s not in our tradition,” she said the Queen had told her. “But I guess if I went crazy, someone would have to do something.”

Canadians loved the Queen until the end, and she loved them back. She came to Canada 22 times and went to every province.

People in Canada think less of King Charles III. Officials say, though, that he has said he is determined to work toward peace with the country’s native peoples, who suffered under British colonial rule.

