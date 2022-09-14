Cardi B surprises her former school with a $100,000 donation

The 29-year-old rapper returned to I.S. 232 in Brooklyn’s Morris Heights neighborhood.

Video shows the rapper – clad in a red mini-dress.

Arriving at the school and waving at the scores of screaming students.

Advertisement

Cardi B recently surprised her school with a generous donation.

The 29-year-old rapper visited I.S. 232, an elementary school in the Morris Heights section of Brooklyn, on Tuesday.

She not only appeared unexpectedly for the youngsters, but she also gave the institution a staggering $100,000 donation.

A friend of NBC New York reporter Kay Angrum, who she claimed is a teacher at the school, was there to witness her entry into the building.

In the footage, the rapper can be seen entering the school and waving to the hundreds of yelling pupils while wearing a red minidress.

Advertisement HAPPENING NOW: Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student. @NBCNewYork #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/2w597RKWhz — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) September 13, 2022

Cardi B talked about her time at the school and revealed that many of the teachers were difficult on her (via Gothamist).

The rapper claimed that ‘A lot of the teachers were really tough on me because they saw something in me,’

Even though I was a lousy student, she said, ‘I was like a bad kid, but I was very special to a lot of these teachers and I still got them in my heart,’

Advertisement

Despite the fact that her attendance was planned, according to the New York City Department of Education, the $100K donation seemed to come out of nowhere.

Also Read Ben Affleck gave Jennifer Lopez a 12-page speech during wedding Kevin Smith revealed that Ben Affleck penned a lengthy 12-page note for...