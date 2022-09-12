Casey Davidson pens emotional tribute to her late father Scott

Casey Davidson paid tribute to her firefighter father, Scott Davidson, on the 21st anniversary of his death.

Scott Davidson died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City.

His daughter, Pete Davidson, was just three years old when he died.

Entertainer and humorist Pete Davidson’s more youthful sister Casey shared a contacting recognition for their late dad Scott Davidson, Scott, who passed on in the September 11 psychological militant assaults in New York.

On the 21st commemoration of the unfortunate occurrence, Casey took to her Instagram handle and recalled her dad, who was a fireman, in a close to home recognition.

“This year more than ever I wish you could be here,” Casey, 25, wrote in the subtitle, close by a progression of noteworthy photos of her father.

“We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl,” she closed by adding a purple heart emoji.

Casey was only three years of age, while her comedy artist entertainer sibling was seven when their dad, Scott Davidson, passed on at 33 years old, while answering the psychological oppressor assaults on the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center.

In the interim, Pete — who turned into the most youthful cast part on Saturday Night Live — frequently commended and regarded his dad’s memory on his virtual entertainment handles.

