Shahnawaz Amir allegedly killed his wife Sara at their farmhouse in Chak Shahzad, BOL News reported on Saturday.

During the hearing, the accused Shahnawaz was presented before the judge who remarked that Section 302 has been imposed on Shahnawaz for this crime.

“The accused has been named and has to be extradited. It is requested from the court that the accused Shahnawaz be given physical remand for ten days. The accused killed his wife by calling him from outside,” a police official told the court.

After this horrific news goes viral on social media, Pakistan celebrities took their social media handles and expressed their dismay at the lack of justice and security for women in Pakistan.

Mahira Khan wrote in her tweet, “How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege. Another hashtag. Another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForSarah.”

How long before we get any sort of justice for any woman who has been killed at the hands of rage and privilege. Another hashtag. Another long wait for justice. Justice delayed is justice denied. #JusticeForSarah

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) September 23, 2022

Recalling Noor case, Mawra Hocane wrote, “While we haven’t still achieved #justicefornoor & many many others, here’s another appeal for #JusticeForSarah Heart broken, may Allah give patience to their families to deal with such gut wrenching tragedies!”

While we haven’t still achieved #justicefornoor & many many others, here’s another appeal for #JusticeForSarah

Heart broken, may Allah give patience to their families to deal with such gut wrenching tragedies!

— MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) September 23, 2022

"Another woman brutally murdered. Another hashtag asking for justice. How long till women feel safe to leave violent situations/marriages?How long till they receive support before they're killed? How long till we stop asking what she must have done to cause this? #JusticeForSarah," Usman Mukhtar wrote.

— Usman Mukhtar (@MukhtarHoonMein) September 24, 2022

It should be noted that Shahnawaz Amir is the son of Senior journalist Ayaz Amir.

Senior officers of the Islamabad Police and forensic teams were on the scene, according to the police spokeswoman.

According to the police spokeswoman, the event is still under investigation, and any new information will be made public.

The body of the victim has been transported to PIMS Hospital Islamabad for an autopsy.