Celebrities react to ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ posters 

  • The Legend Of Maula Jatt will be released on October 13th.
  • The film is a remake of the original movie, in which Pakistani veterans Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi starred.
  • All character posters are now available for pre-release screenings across Pakistan.
A star-studded cast, including Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Humaima Malick, Ali Azmat, Faris Shafi, and Gohar Rasheed, is featured in the greatest forthcoming Pakistani film, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, directed by Bilal Lashari and produced by Ammarah Hikmat.

This movie has the greatest budget, and the audience has responded very well to the trailer. The media sceptics claim that the trailer has an international film vibe to it. The film’s compelling plot will undoubtedly make it the largest action movie in Pakistani cinema history. The film is a remake of the original blockbuster Maula Jutt, in which Pakistani veterans Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi starred.

All of the character posters are now available. On their official social media accounts, all of the movie’s actors have posted images of their posters. The movie will be released on October 13th. Look at the posters!

The first announcement of The Legend of Maula Jatt came in 2011. The movie hasn’t been released ten years later. The producer of the original movie, Sarwer Bhatti, withdrew all cases earlier this year, clearing The Legend of Maula Jatt of any legal complications.

Watch the trailer here:

