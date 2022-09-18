Celebrities who part ways after spending years together

Recently Feroze Khan and his wife Alizey have reportedly separated, and the actor has appealed for visitation rights to meet his children.

According to local media, the Ishqiya actor was observed in Karachi’s City Courts, where he filed a petition to see his children, whom he is not permitted to see.

This announcement made waves in Pakistan’s mainstream and social media, but the couple kept their separation private.

Aima Baig and shahbaz shigri.

On the other hand, well-known Pakistani singer Aima Baig got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Shahbaz Shigri in a private family event. The two were often seen at events and other places together.

Singer Aima Baig announced on her official Instagram that she and her fiance Shahbaz Shigri had broken up. Aima gave Shahbaz a note in which she said she would always respect him for giving her good memories, but that they were now going their separate ways.

She also said that she didn’t need anyone to send her a “feeling sorry” text because she was fine and doing well. But Aima didn’t say anything about why they were splitting up.

Ahad and Sajal Aly.

Since Ahad began working on the series, rumors of Ahad Raza Mir and Sajal Aly’s reported separation have circulated over the Internet.

The couple’s divorce sent shock waves through the business and among their supporters.

Aly reportedly signed the divorce papers and then removed Mir’s surname from her Instagram account after doing so.