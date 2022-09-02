Celebrities worldwide show support for flood victims

Celebrities from all over the world unite in prayer for Pakistan’s flood victims. Everybody, from Justin Trudeau to supermodel Bella Hadid, is looking for ways to assist the victims during these terrible times.

In Pakistan, recent flash floods have wreaked havoc on the whole nation. There are thousands of people who are stranded without food or shelter. Due to the widespread outcry for the victims, the incident has gained international attention.

Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, voiced his serious concern about the circumstances in Pakistan. He declared that support will be given to the nation. Immediately distributing food, fresh water, and other necessities through the UN Central Emergency Response Fund as well.

Amanat Ali, a Pakistani musician, was also asked by Trudeau to speak about the damage brought on by the floods.

Advertisement Like many Canadians across the country, I’m thinking of everyone affected by the devastating flooding in Pakistan. Canada is providing support through @UNCERF and @redcrosscanada – to provide food, clean water, and other essential services as quickly as possible. https://t.co/jwEjiIEilJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 27, 2022

