Chadwick Boseman’s wife Simone gives an emotional speech

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Emmy nomination for voicing T’Challa in Marvel’s What If…?

The actor voiced the character in four episodes of the animated series.

His wife Simone was present to accept the honour on his behalf of him.

Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Emmy nomination for his performance in Marvel’s What If…? The late actor received the prize in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over category, and his wife Simone was present to accept the honour at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony on Saturday, September 3, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The late actor’s wife accepted the honour and offered an emotional tribute during the event. “When I learned Chad was nominated, I started thinking of everything that was going on in the world and our world and being so in awe of his commitment and dedication and what a beautiful moment that one of the last things he would work on was something so important to him and to the world but also something new,” she said, according to Deadline.

She went on to remark, “Chad would be so honoured and I am honoured on his behalf.” The actor was honoured posthumously for his contribution to Marvel’s animated series, which was his final appearance as T’Challa before his death in 2020.

T’Challa was voiced by Chadwick Boseman in four episodes of What If…? The actor’s Marvel career began with Black Panther, and he swiftly rose to become one of the most popular superheroes. What If…? director Bryan Andrews recently confirmed that Boseman was one among the first actors to officially sign on to reprise his MCU role in the animated series. On August 11, 2021, the first season of What If…? debuted. Until October 6, the show aired nine episodes.

