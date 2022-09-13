Chakda ‘Xpress: Anushka Sharma shares recreating the journey 

Chakda ‘Xpress is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2018.

One of the most eagerly awaited films of the year is Chakda ‘Xpress, starring Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma. Anushka, who was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s film Zero in 2018, will be making her on-screen comeback with Chakda ‘Xpress after a four-year absence. She will portray former Indian skipper Jhulan Goswami in the film, and the actress has spared no effort in getting ready for the part.

Anushka Sharma, who underwent hard preparation for her role in Chakda ‘Xpress, frequently posts stills and glimpses of her character. Fans were thrilled when the actress recently shared another still from the movie on her Instagram. Anushka posted a photo of herself sitting on the bed, a shoe in one hand, and with a sombre expression while she spoke on the phone. The image also shows another woman in the background and a glimpse of her chamber, which has paint peeling off the walls.

Anushka Sharma captioned it, “Getting into her shoes and recreating the journey! #ChakdaXpressOnNetflix #ComingSoon.”

Check out the image below:

Anushka Sharma’s husband Virat Kohli recently joined her while she was filming for Chakda ‘Xpress in the UK. Virat and Anushka can be seen conversing over coffee in the candid photos the actress uploaded yesterday from their romantic coffee date.

Anushka Sharma issued a statement following the publication of the Chakda ‘Xpress teaser, saying, “It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket.”

