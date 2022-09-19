Charles ‘love child’ has ‘little plan’ to grieve the Queen’s death

Simon Dorante-Day has stated that he is the child of Charles.

Recently, a guy who identified himself as King Charles III and Camilla’s alleged “hidden” son made reference to his own arrangements for the Queen’s funeral.

The 56-year-old Simon Dorante-Day has stated that he is the innocent child of the new king and Queen Consort.

Elvianna, Simon’s wife, told: “We’ve got our own little strategy on how we’ll deal with it and how we’ll deal with our emotions related to the elderly lady, which we called Aka Lilibet for many many years.

Simon had previously spoken about suing the Royal Family and bringing Charles before a judge for DNA testing.

The father of nine said in a statement: “The legal standing of Charles and whether the monarch is protected by the law or is above the law have been discussed there between a judge, myself, and his attorney.

“And the response to that was no, they informed me that they could find no justification for his presence. Second, Camilla and her family are unquestionably subject to the law. So that debate has already occurred and been resolved.”

