Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Charles ‘love child’ has ‘little plan’ to grieve the Queen’s death
Charles ‘love child’ has ‘little plan’ to grieve the Queen’s death

Charles ‘love child’ has ‘little plan’ to grieve the Queen’s death

Articles
Advertisement
Charles ‘love child’ has ‘little plan’ to grieve the Queen’s death

Charles ‘love child’ has ‘little plan’ to grieve the Queen’s death

Advertisement
  • Simon Dorante-Day has stated that he is the child of Charles.
  • He had previously spoken about suing the Royal Family.
  • Camilla and her family are unquestionably subject to the law.
Advertisement

Recently, a guy who identified himself as King Charles III and Camilla’s alleged “hidden” son made reference to his own arrangements for the Queen’s funeral.

The 56-year-old Simon Dorante-Day has stated that he is the innocent child of the new king and Queen Consort.

Elvianna, Simon’s wife, told: “We’ve got our own little strategy on how we’ll deal with it and how we’ll deal with our emotions related to the elderly lady, which we called Aka Lilibet for many many years.

Simon had previously spoken about suing the Royal Family and bringing Charles before a judge for DNA testing.

The father of nine said in a statement: “The legal standing of Charles and whether the monarch is protected by the law or is above the law have been discussed there between a judge, myself, and his attorney.

“And the response to that was no, they informed me that they could find no justification for his presence. Second, Camilla and her family are unquestionably subject to the law. So that debate has already occurred and been resolved.”

Advertisement

Also Read

King Charles places handwritten note on Queen’s coffin
King Charles places handwritten note on Queen’s coffin

A handwritten note from King Charles was placed on Queen's coffin. Prince...

Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to stop attacking the royals
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry urged to stop attacking the royals
Kate Hudson abstained from alcohol for 'Glass Onion'
Kate Hudson abstained from alcohol for 'Glass Onion'
Prince Harry fumes with anger over fans specific request
Prince Harry fumes with anger over fans specific request
Harry Styles spends Christmas with his mom
Harry Styles spends Christmas with his mom
Konkona Sensharma explains how she pick a movie script
Konkona Sensharma explains how she pick a movie script
Coolio died without a will, leaving his $300,000 estate to his  children
Coolio died without a will, leaving his $300,000 estate to his  children
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story