Charles says he is ‘determined’ to ‘heal the rift’ between William and Harry

Charles III gave a subtle hint about his bringing William and Harry closer during his reign.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe says Charles needs to solve this dreadful and harmful row between his sons.

During his reign, King Charles III hinted at bringing Prince William and Prince Harry closer together. Duncan Larcombe, a royal expert, weighed in on the new monarch’s first address to the nation as King.

“I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives abroad,” said the King.

Duncan responded to the statement by saying, “King Charles has indicated that he is determined to heal the rift between his sons.”

“The speech was a very carefully considered and perfectly executed olive branch from someone who, frankly, was burying not only his mother but also Prince Charles.”

“The father Harry knew almost no longer exists; he has changed.” Charles must resolve this terrible and harmful feud between his sons.

“There’s only so much you can do,” the expert continued, “but I think publicly declaring his love for Harry and Meghan during a speech where he barely mentioned a soul was a deliberate and strategic attempt by The King to say, ‘Right, enough is enough, this is how much I still love you, everything has changed,'” that was a message to Harry.”

