The most popular and adored celebrity pair in the entertainment sector are Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt. Their daily activities, PDA-filled moments, and playful taunting with each other keep fans enthralled.

We recently discovered their online engagement photos, and we are still in awe of this couple’s picture-perfect nuptials.

Since getting married in 2018, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have become the buzz of the town. The famous couple frequently posts intimate photos from their married lives on social media, demonstrating their engagement with the platform.

Fans enjoy how much these two care for one another. Amal Muneeb, a lovely 2-year-old baby girl, is the couple’s only child.

Check out the pictures here!

