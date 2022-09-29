Cher enjoys her unexpected runway appearance at Paris fashion week

Cher surprised fans by appearing on the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

She walked in the finale of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show.

The 76-year-old singer sang along to her 1998 hit “Strong Enough” during her appearance.

The legendary singer and Oscar-winning actress, who is 76 years old, made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. She walked the runway at the end of the Balmain spring/summer 2023 show, making her look younger than ever.

Cher showed up in a dark, futuristic spandex outfit with black platform boots that went well with her long, dark hair.

People cheered for her as her 1998 hit song “Strong Enough” played over the loudspeakers. WWD shared a video of the moment. Cher sang along with her song as she walked arm-in-arm and hand-in-hand with the label’s creative director Olivier Rousteing and waved to the crowd.

Cher tweeted her reflections on the experience after the show. She tweeted in all uppercase, “Just had the finest time on stage. It felt wonderful, and the fashion show was arguably the best one ever.

The models, she continued, were “[beauties] from another dimension,” and Rousteing’s clothing was “to die for.”

With several Cher-like images, including a “head-exploding” emoji, she said, “[The] stage was calling me, ‘Cher…. Oh Cher…. Come home…'” “I understand.”

