Chloe Grace discusses how a Family Guy meme made fun of her

Chloe Grace Moretz opened up about her struggles with body image.

The actress said that a meme had a significant impact on her.

She also talked about dealing with the paparazzi and the impact it had on her self-esteem.

Advertisement

Chloe Grace Moretz spoke candidly about her challenges with body image and how a meme had a significant impact on her in an interview.

The 2010 film Kick-Ass gave Moretz, who was 12 at the time, her big break, and ever since, she has been a well-known figure. She admitted that she found it difficult to deal with the paparazzi and the impact it had on her self-esteem.

“I had to work through that,” she shared. “For a long time I was able to be the Chloe that people see and the Chloe that I am in private. Then those two worlds collided and I felt really raw and vulnerable and open. And then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body.”

In particular, Moretz highlighted a picture that had been taken of her, where she’s entering a hotel with a pizza box in hand. “I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand. And this photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.

The 25-year-old actress said that people around her made light of the situation, whereas she felt that she was mocked and that was not okay.

“Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone and they were like, ‘Oh, shut the f— up, it’s funny.’ And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram.”

Advertisement

The actress added that it’s something that affects her to this day, “It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers. And to this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome.”

Also Read Simu Liu unveils how he reconciled with his parents after childhood trauma Simu Liu's life is now an open book after the publication of...