Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chloe Grace Moretz discusses how a Family Guy meme made fun of her

Chloe Grace Moretz discusses how a Family Guy meme made fun of her

Articles
Advertisement
Chloe Grace Moretz discusses how a Family Guy meme made fun of her

Chloe Grace discusses how a Family Guy meme made fun of her

Advertisement
  • Chloe Grace Moretz opened up about her struggles with body image.
  • The actress said that a meme had a significant impact on her.
  • She also talked about dealing with the paparazzi and the impact it had on her self-esteem.
Advertisement

Chloe Grace Moretz spoke candidly about her challenges with body image and how a meme had a significant impact on her in an interview.

The 2010 film Kick-Ass gave Moretz, who was 12 at the time, her big break, and ever since, she has been a well-known figure. She admitted that she found it difficult to deal with the paparazzi and the impact it had on her self-esteem.

“I had to work through that,” she shared. “For a long time I was able to be the Chloe that people see and the Chloe that I am in private. Then those two worlds collided and I felt really raw and vulnerable and open. And then came the onslaught of horrific memes that started getting sent to me about my body.”

In particular, Moretz highlighted a picture that had been taken of her, where she’s entering a hotel with a pizza box in hand. “I’ve actually never really talked about this, but there was one meme that really affected me, of me walking into a hotel with a pizza box in my hand. And this photo got manipulated into a character from Family Guy with the long legs and the short torso, and it was one of the most widespread memes at the time.

The 25-year-old actress said that people around her made light of the situation, whereas she felt that she was mocked and that was not okay.

“Everyone was making fun of my body and I brought it up with someone and they were like, ‘Oh, shut the f— up, it’s funny.’ And I just remember sitting there and thinking, my body is being used as a joke and it’s something that I can’t change about who I am, and it is being posted all over Instagram.”

Advertisement

The actress added that it’s something that affects her to this day, “It was something so benign as walking into a hotel with leftovers. And to this day, when I see that meme, it’s something very hard for me to overcome.”

Also Read

Simu Liu unveils how he reconciled with his parents after childhood trauma
Simu Liu unveils how he reconciled with his parents after childhood trauma

Simu Liu's life is now an open book after the publication of...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Meghan cried as Kate's bridesmaid dress demand sparked by Charlotte's tears, says Harry
Meghan cried as Kate's bridesmaid dress demand sparked by Charlotte's tears, says Harry
James Wan wants to remake 'Chopping Mall' in his own style
James Wan wants to remake 'Chopping Mall' in his own style
Throwback: Jannat Mirza dance video set's the internet on fire - Watch Video
Throwback: Jannat Mirza dance video set's the internet on fire - Watch Video
Prince Harry lost 'old friends without making any new' in US due fam drama
Prince Harry lost 'old friends without making any new' in US due fam drama
Throwback: Ayeza Khan amazing dance Performance on Noori Song - Watch Video
Throwback: Ayeza Khan amazing dance Performance on Noori Song - Watch Video
Throwback Alizeh Shah's dance moves on dilbar song goes viral
Throwback Alizeh Shah's dance moves on dilbar song goes viral
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story