Chris Pine responds to Harry Style’s viral video

A video from the Venice Film Festival appeared to show Styles allegedly spitting on Pine.

Styles and Pine met at the premiere of their film, Don’t Worry, Darling.

The actor stopped applauding and laughed nervously after the alleged incident.

Chris Pine has commented on the viral footage of Harry Styles reportedly “spitting” on him during the Venice Film Festival premiere of their movie Don’t Worry Darling.

In a statement given to Variety, Pine’s agent called the allegations that Styles spat on the actor “crazy.”

According to a representative for Pine, “This is a ridiculous story — a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation.”

Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine?? #DontWorryDarling pic.twitter.com/V79mMi8CQs — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) September 6, 2022

The statement further read: “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

The clarification follows an internet uproar over a video from the Venice Film Festival theatre that appeared to show Styles reportedly spitting on Pine, followed by Pine suddenly stopping to applaud and laughing nervously.

Even while the footage was circulated widely, it wasn’t confirmed until Pine’s official account of the incident.

