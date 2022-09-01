Chrishell Stause not buying what her co-star has to offer

The sixth season of “Selling Sunset” is currently in production.

Chrishell Stause lashed out at one of her co-stars for “thirst for camera time”

She claims she has receipts for future use.

Chrishell Stause is reportedly not interested in what one of her co-stars is offering.

The sixth season of Netflix’s Selling Sunset is presently in production, and Chrishell isn’t holding back when it comes to the tension that is currently building behind the scenes. The real estate agent criticised one of her anonymous co-stars for “being in need of attention” in a series of messages posted to her Instagram Stories on August 31.

“The thirst for camera time on season 6 is REAL,” she wrote in a post, set to Mariah Carey’s song, “Thirsty.” She added, “Wow. That was insanity. But also SO transparent. Get your 15 mins girl but leave my business out of it.”

Chrishell also claims that she has receipts for potential use in the future. In a subsequent communication, she said, “Screenshots have been archived for this very moment,” she continued in a follow-up message. “Of COURSE you have a huge issue with me now—not before—when you have a camera crew around you. I hate fake [poop emoji]. If you want camera time—JUST SAY THAT. I would have helped you get the right angle.”

The Days of Our Lives star added, “But don’t try to come for people I love or my business when you were added and I was there to hype you up, excited for you. You guys are smart. I think you will see who is need of attention & willing to throw anyone under the bus to get that 15 mins.”

Netflix revealed at the beginning of August that Bre Tiesi and Nicole Young would be joining the Oppenheim brokerage for both seasons six and seven.

Bre is a model who, as viewers may already be aware, recently welcomed a son, Legend, with Nick Cannon. With regards to Nicole, she had previously made an appearance on Selling Sunset, officiating Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet’s nuptials in the season two finale.

But who is the one individual Chrishell is not referencing? Of course, Christine Quinn. After five seasons, the reality TV personality would not return to the popular Netflix series, E! News reported in mid-August.

When it comes to the co-star Chrishell is yelling out, only time will tell. But until then, you can watch all five seasons of the drama on Netflix to experience all the up to that point drama.

