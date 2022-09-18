Chrissy Teigen reacts to backlash she received after abortion

Chrissy Teigen has responded to the backlash she faced after revealing her abortion story.

She shared screengrabs of the brutal comments about her on Twitter.

Some netizens accused her of exploiting her pregnancy loss for publicity.

Chrissy Teigen responds to the controversy over her abortion story.

Chrissy Teigen recently opened out about losing her and John Legend’s son Jack by sharing her abortion story. Teigen faced harsh response after revealing her tale last week, with netizens criticising her decision to publicly clarify her pregnancy loss wasn’t a miscarriage. Following suit, the author of Cravings has now replied to the reaction on social media.

While speaking at the social impact agency Propper Daley’s A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit, Teigen opened up about how her pregnancy loss in the fall of 2020 wasn’t a miscarriage as she had treated it. She said, “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago.”

Following her revelation that it was an abortion, Chrissy was being accused by netizens of exploiting her pregnancy loss and abortion story. Sharing screengrabs of the brutal comments about her, Chrissy wrote on Twitter, “I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though.”

The comments shared against Teigen accused her of “milking” her experience of losing her baby, Jack. A few netizens also noted “that her speaking at the invite-only event was her “trying to stay relevant” and some also accused her of lying. Posting the screengrabs of the comments, Chrissy described it as “brutal.”

