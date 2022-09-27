Advertisement
Christian Bale revealed that working with Chris Rock was difficult

Articles
  • Christian Bale has admitted that working with Chris Rock on the set of Amsterdam was difficult.
  • Bale said he has “isolated” himself from his co-stars in the past before.

Christian Bale has admitted that working with Chris Rock as his co-star on the set of Amsterdam was difficult.

On the set of their 2022 movie, the Dark Knight star said why he had to “isolate” himself from comedian Chris Rock because his jokes were “so funny” that they prevented him from becoming the character.

Bale told IndieWire, “I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup.”

“Then he arrives, and he’s doing some things… David [O Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn’t know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it,” he added.

“But Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn’t act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock,” the Vice actor further said.

“So I had to go to him, I went, ‘Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt and I’m forgetting how to be Burt.’”

Christian said he has “isolated” himself from his co-stars before. I constantly encounter these amazing individuals, but I isolate myself, he claimed.

He said, “Because if I get to know people too much, I find I just don’t believe what I’m doing in the scene.”

Christian, Chris, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, and John David Washington are among the cast members of David O. Russell’s Amsterdam.

On October 7, Amsterdam is scheduled to open in theatres.

