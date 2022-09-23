Christina Hall shares tribute to daughter on 12th birthday

Christina shared an Instagram carousel filled with sweet photos of her daughter.

Hall is also mom to son Hudson London, 3, whom she shares with ex Ant Anstead.

She said Happy Birthday Taylor Times goes by way too fast and watching her grow up so much.

On Thursday, for her daughter, Taylor Reese’s 12th birthday, the Christina on the Coast star posted a carousel of sweet pictures of her on Instagram.

In one picture, Taylor poses next to a rock that was painted with a birthday cake and balloons just for her

She wrote, “Happy Birthday Taylor! Times goes by way too fast and watching her grow up so much this past year has been . We are so proud of Taylor!! She does great in school, excels in club soccer and has a nice group of friends. I love you beautiful / sweet girl, keep shining.”

Hall has a 7-year-old son named Brayden James with her ex-boyfriend Tarek El Moussa, who is now expecting his first child with his wife Heather Rae El Moussa. Hall is also the mother of her 3-year-old son Hudson London, who she has with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.

