Christine McGuinness slaying in beige coat and brown miniskirt

Christine McGuinness slaying in beige coat and brown miniskirt

  • Christine, 34, and Paddy McGuinness, 48, have divorced after 11 years of marriage.
  • The mother-of-three looked stunning as she left her Cheshire home for a day out.
  •  The couple had been living ‘different lives’ for months.
Christine McGuinness attracted attention with her stunning appearance as she left her home in Cheshire to meet up with a friend, on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old Real Housewives of Cheshire actress, who recently ended their 11-year marriage to Paddy, was at ease and full of life as she dressed stylishly for her day out.

Christine looked stunning as always in a brown leather skirt and a white crew neck blouse.

The model covered up in a beige coat and added height to her frame with a pair of knee-high white leather boots.

The mother of three finished her outfit for the occasion with a pair of sunglasses, looking cheerful throughout.

It follows MailOnline’s exclusive disclosure earlier this year that Paddy, 48, and wife Christine had divorced after 11 years of marriage and had been “living different lives” for months.

The Take Me Out host was forced to deny that he had been discreetly flirting with a second celebrity behind Christine’s back after Paddy was accused of cheating on his wife with a fellow TV personality last year.

Felicity, 5, and twins Leo and Penelope, 8, are the couple’s only children.

The couple announced their separation in a joint statement, saying: ‘We hadn’t planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready but after the lack of privacy surrounding our life personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.”

