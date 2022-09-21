Coke Studio live to be broadcasted from UAE

Coke Studio will be broadcasted live in UAE.

The news was revealed on Instagram.

Many famous singers will be featured.

Advertisement

Coke Studio Live is taking place for the first time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to the delight of music fans.

Coke Studio’s official Instagram account announced the lineup of live performers. “The final line-up of artists is finally here! Witness the celebration of music at coke Studio Live for the first time in the UAE! Get your tickets now.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Coke Studio (@coke_studio)

Advertisement

Young Stunners, Shae Gill, Ai Sethi, Faisal Kapadia, Hasan Raheem, Karakoram, and Justin Bibis are among the singers on the list.

The acclaimed musicians will perform their own songs from season 14 of Coke Studio at the concert.

The concert will take place on October 14, 2022. Tickets can be purchased on the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai website.

Also Read Producer Zulfi from Coke Studio intervenes to help Kana Yaari vocalist Unprecedented rains caused devastation in the province of Balochistan. Coke Studio singer...