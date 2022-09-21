Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Coke Studio live to be broadcasted from UAE

Coke Studio live to be broadcasted from UAE

Articles
Advertisement
Coke Studio live to be broadcasted from UAE

Coke Studio

Advertisement
  • Coke Studio will be broadcasted live in UAE.
  • The news was revealed on Instagram.
  • Many famous singers will be featured.
Advertisement

Coke Studio Live is taking place for the first time in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to the delight of music fans.

Coke Studio’s official Instagram account announced the lineup of live performers. “The final line-up of artists is finally here! Witness the celebration of music at coke Studio Live for the first time in the UAE! Get your tickets now.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Coke Studio (@coke_studio)

Advertisement

Young Stunners, Shae Gill, Ai Sethi, Faisal Kapadia, Hasan Raheem, Karakoram, and Justin Bibis are among the singers on the list.

The acclaimed musicians will perform their own songs from season 14 of Coke Studio at the concert.

The concert will take place on October 14, 2022. Tickets can be purchased on the Coca-Cola Arena Dubai website.

Also Read

Producer Zulfi from Coke Studio intervenes to help Kana Yaari vocalist
Producer Zulfi from Coke Studio intervenes to help Kana Yaari vocalist

Unprecedented rains caused devastation in the province of Balochistan. Coke Studio singer...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, UAE News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story