Coke Studio takes Pakistani music worldwide with next project

Over time, Pakistani music has evolved. From Vital Signs to Coke Studio, the journey has been quite intense, with a massive shift in how harmonies, beats, rhythms, and even the smallest details are intricately woven with skill.

Pakistani music has recently bridged the gap between worlds. Thanks to social media, artists no longer have to go out of their way to get their music heard.

The majority of Coke Studio songs have been licensed to Hollywood and Bollywood this year. With phenomenal artists such as Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal, Ali Zafar, Asim Azhar, Eva B, Hassan Rahim, and many more, Coke Studio’s major role created an uproar in the realm of music.

Hassan Rahim and Justin Bieber’s Peechay Hutt, on the other hand, made it to Ms. Marvel, and Ali Zafar’s Tu Jhoom was revived after years and created a buzz on social media.

With some remarkable projects in the works, Coke Studio has brought about some revolutionary changes in Pakistani music. Recently, the Pakistani hip hop rapper Eva B and the Pakistani band Karakoram released a rendition of the queen’s kind of magic, shortly followed by an announcement that the Norwegian dance group Quick Style will perform at Coke Studio live in Dubai.

The song A Kind of Magic heralds the launch of Coke Studio Global, a new music platform. Giving emerging talent the opportunity to collaborate, create, and deliver musical magic to a new audience.

Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (aka Xulfi) produced the most recent season of Coke Studio and arranged and produced A Kind of Magic by Eva B and Karakoram. Sherry Khattak produced the new track, Dav Kutch mastered it, and Kamal Khan directed it.

An hour after releasing Eva B and Karakoram’s song on YouTube and Instagram, the music platform uploaded a clip of Eva B and Karakoram grooving to Hasan Raheem, Talal Qureshi, and the Justin Bibis’ Peechay Hutt just before revealing Quick Style’s performance at the upcoming event.