Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Coke Studio takes Pakistani music worldwide with next project

Coke Studio takes Pakistani music worldwide with next project

Articles
Advertisement
Coke Studio takes Pakistani music worldwide with next project

Coke Studio takes Pakistani music worldwide with next project

Advertisement

Over time, Pakistani music has evolved. From Vital Signs to Coke Studio, the journey has been quite intense, with a massive shift in how harmonies, beats, rhythms, and even the smallest details are intricately woven with skill.

Pakistani music has recently bridged the gap between worlds. Thanks to social media, artists no longer have to go out of their way to get their music heard.

The majority of Coke Studio songs have been licensed to Hollywood and Bollywood this year. With phenomenal artists such as Abida Parveen, Naseebo Lal, Ali Zafar, Asim Azhar, Eva B, Hassan Rahim, and many more, Coke Studio’s major role created an uproar in the realm of music.

Hassan Rahim and Justin Bieber’s Peechay Hutt, on the other hand, made it to Ms. Marvel, and Ali Zafar’s Tu Jhoom was revived after years and created a buzz on social media.

Also Read

Coke Studio live to be broadcasted from UAE
Coke Studio live to be broadcasted from UAE

Coke Studio will be broadcasted live in UAE. The news was revealed...

Advertisement

With some remarkable projects in the works, Coke Studio has brought about some revolutionary changes in Pakistani music. Recently, the Pakistani hip hop rapper Eva B and the Pakistani band Karakoram released a rendition of the queen’s kind of magic, shortly followed by an announcement that the Norwegian dance group Quick Style will perform at Coke Studio live in Dubai.

The song A Kind of Magic heralds the launch of Coke Studio Global, a new music platform. Giving emerging talent the opportunity to collaborate, create, and deliver musical magic to a new audience.

Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (aka Xulfi) produced the most recent season of Coke Studio and arranged and produced A Kind of Magic by Eva B and Karakoram. Sherry Khattak produced the new track, Dav Kutch mastered it, and Kamal Khan directed it.

An hour after releasing Eva B and Karakoram’s song on YouTube and Instagram, the music platform uploaded a clip of Eva B and Karakoram grooving to Hasan Raheem, Talal Qureshi, and the Justin Bibis’ Peechay Hutt just before revealing Quick Style’s performance at the upcoming event.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
After concentrating on
After concentrating on "Physical Health, JoJo Siwa has toned body
Tragic motivations behind relentless ambition of Barbara Walters
Tragic motivations behind relentless ambition of Barbara Walters
Molly Ringwald’s onscreen dad Paul Dooley reveals pervy line he changed
Molly Ringwald’s onscreen dad Paul Dooley reveals pervy line he changed
A Bridgerton Story' get a first Look at young lady Danbury
A Bridgerton Story' get a first Look at young lady Danbury
Teresa Giudice flaunts her curves on vacation with Luis Ruelas
Teresa Giudice flaunts her curves on vacation with Luis Ruelas
Presley Gerber on vacation with mystery woman
Presley Gerber on vacation with mystery woman
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story