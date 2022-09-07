Courtney Cox TEASES ‘great’ impending 6th portion of Scream
Courtney Cox is returning to shout. In a new visit with ET, Cox...
Courteney Cox, the star of Friends, responded to Kanye West’s accusation that the successful comedy was not “funny.”
The rapper seems to have trashed the iconic show in an old tweet that emerged over the weekend.
Later, while clarifying the tweet, the Praise God singer stated that he was not the author of the popular statement, “Friends wasn’t humorous either,” but added, “but I wish I had.”
Cox, who played Monica Geller on the show, couldn’t help but respond to the criticism with a brief video on Instagram.
The Scream star can be seen listening to a Ye song while going through Instagram when she notices the rapper’s message.
As a reaction, Cox switched off her music player in a huff while captioning the hilarious video, “I bet the old Kayne [sic] thought Friends was funny.”
“Kanye wishes he was nearly as iconic as you are,” one fan wrote in the comment section while another added, “This is incredible.”
