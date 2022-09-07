Advertisement
Courteney Cox slammed Kanye West for thinking ‘Friends’ wasn’t funny

  • Courteney Cox responded to Kanye West’s criticism of Friends.
  • The rapper trashed the show in an old tweet that emerged over the weekend.
  • She captioned a video about it, “I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny”.
Courteney Cox, the star of Friends, responded to Kanye West’s accusation that the successful comedy was not “funny.”

The rapper seems to have trashed the iconic show in an old tweet that emerged over the weekend.

Later, while clarifying the tweet, the Praise God singer stated that he was not the author of the popular statement, “Friends wasn’t humorous either,” but added, “but I wish I had.”

Cox, who played Monica Geller on the show, couldn’t help but respond to the criticism with a brief video on Instagram.

The Scream star can be seen listening to a Ye song while going through Instagram when she notices the rapper’s message.

As a reaction, Cox switched off her music player in a huff while captioning the hilarious video, “I bet the old Kayne [sic] thought Friends was funny.”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

“Kanye wishes he was nearly as iconic as you are,” one fan wrote in the comment section while another added, “This is incredible.”

