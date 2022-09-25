Crush and J-Hope BTS have a “collaboration” of song ‘Rush Hour’

“Rush Hour”, a new song by Crush and J-Hope of BTS, was recently released.

“Rush Hour”, a new song by Crush and J-Hope of BTS, was recently released.

In Korea’s real-time chart, the song quickly rises to the top, igniting the passion of its fans.

Rush Hour had already topped the iTunes Top Songs rankings in at least 41 different countries by the morning of September 23, including Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, and the Philippines.

Crush explained how the J-Hope collaboration came about. The performer stated, “J-Hope and I had been talking a lot about music before. While I was preparing for this new song, I learned that the musical direction I was looking at and the parts I relate to are similar to those of J-Hope.

So I suggested to J-Hope that we work together, and that’s how he agreed to take part by featuring [in the song]. I was thinking that J-Hope would suit this song better than anyone else, so I really wanted to work with him, but I think we created synergy in many ways.”

J-Hope worked so hard on the recording that he was sweating profusely and he didn’t even use the restroom, Crush said in response to the question of if he had any memorable memories from the recording and filming with J-Hope.

Let me do it again, J-Hope kept saying as he recorded. I’m better at it. Once more, please. Looking at him, I realized that he hasn’t gotten to where he is now by accident, and I like him greatly as an artist.

