Crush talks about his comeback with a new release

Crush is a South Korean R&B and hip hop singer-songwriter and producer.

On September 22, Crush released Rush Hour, featuring J-Hope of BTS.

Crush debuted on April 1, 2014, with the single Sometimes and released his first album Crush on You.

As soon as it is released, the song rises on Korea’s real-time chart for 1 Bugs.

In several nations throughout the world, it also ranks at the top of the iTunes charts.

It’s incredibly good to welcome fans with the song Rush Hour J-Hope of BTS, Crush said in a statement announcing his comeback.

“After about two years, during the hiatus, I was itching to greet you with a good song as soon as possible. I’m so happy to be back like this, and every day is heart-fluttering. I wanted to tell my fans that I’m coming back on September 22, so I shared various comeback teasers on social media every day, but I’m not sure if fans liked it or not.

“I have prepared a variety of content to express my gratitude to the fans who have been waiting for me for a long time, so I hope you enjoy my new song Rush Hour.”

Moreover, he debuted on April 1, 2014, with the single Sometimes and released his first album Crush on You on 5th June.

