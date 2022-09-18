Advertisement
Dananeer Mobeen leaves fans in awe with her soulful voice

Dananeer Mobeen, the ‘Pawri’ girl, shot to unprecedented celebrity after five-second footage went viral.

Since her video went viral, the Instagram influencer has established her status as a social media sensation who is adored for her upbeat demeanor and stunning appearance.

This time, Dananeer wowed the audience with her sweet voice as she sang her favorite tune. Her voice mesmerized the listeners, and her vocal talent came as a nice surprise as she sang in a soothing voice.

“Chupke se…. ???? I absolutely loved this song and wanted to give it a try. P.s main professional singer nahee hun tou please no hate ????????,” captioned the Sinf e Aahan actor.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Dananeer | 🇵🇰🌻 (@dananeerr)

