Edition: English
Dancer Teasung sends BTS Jungkook a heartfelt birthday message

Articles
  • Taesung posted a special message for Jungkook’s birthday on Instagram.
  • He shared a video of their dance routine.
  • Taesung also shared his live stage performance.
Dancer Taesung sent BTS Jungkook a heartfelt birthday greeting on Instagram.

Taesung posted a special message for Jungkook on Instagram on September 1, 2022.

According to Koreaboo, Teasung posted a video of their dance routine that included clips from the times they had danced together and ended with a high five, indicating that they are close friends.

Teasung also shared Jungkook’s live stage performance for PERMISSION TO DANCE at the end of the post.

“Happy Birthday Jungkook,” stated the post’s caption.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Շꪖꫀડꪊꪀᧁ | 태성 | 힉스 (@__taesung)

Aside from celebrity friends and BTS members, people from all around the world sent birthday greetings to Jungkook.

A light spectacular in Las Vegas and a special birthday article in Rolling Stone magazine were among the unique birthday presents from his worldwide followers.

