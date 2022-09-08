Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Daniel Craig’s Glass Onions: A Knives Out first teaser out, watch here

Daniel Craig’s Glass Onions: A Knives Out first teaser out, watch here

Articles
Advertisement
Daniel Craig’s Glass Onions: A Knives Out first teaser out, watch here

Glass Onions: A Knives Out poster – IMDb

Advertisement
  • Netflix brings in the first teaser of the mystery/thriller movie.
  • The movie will be released on December 23.
  • It stars Daniel Craig in the lead role.
Advertisement

On September 8, Thursday, Netflix will release the first teaser for Glass Onions: A Knives Out, which stars Daniel Craig. The movie is al set to release on Netflix on December 23.

A computer millionaire called Miles Bron prepares a getaway trip with his friends to his private island in the sequel to the movie Knives Out, Glass Onions: A Knives Out.

When a murder occurs and Detective Benoit Blanc is assigned to the case, the plot really picks up.

Cast

Daniel Craig will be returning as Benoit Blanc, a master detective who travels to Greece to solve a crime that involves a brand-new colorful ensemble of suspects, all of whom are portrayed by some of the biggest personalities in Hollywood.

Along with Craig will be gun-wielding Dave Bautista, a glass-smashing Janelle Monáe, an absolutely shocked Kathryn Hahn, and a hip-thrusting Kate Hudson.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser trailer below!

Also Read

Netflix settled ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ lawsuit with chess grandmaster
Netflix settled ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ lawsuit with chess grandmaster

A lawsuit launched by a chess champion has been settled. Nona Gaprindashvili...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Videos News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story