Daniel Craig’s Glass Onions: A Knives Out first teaser out, watch here

Netflix brings in the first teaser of the mystery/thriller movie.

The movie will be released on December 23.

It stars Daniel Craig in the lead role.

On September 8, Thursday, Netflix will release the first teaser for Glass Onions: A Knives Out, which stars Daniel Craig. The movie is al set to release on Netflix on December 23.

A computer millionaire called Miles Bron prepares a getaway trip with his friends to his private island in the sequel to the movie Knives Out, Glass Onions: A Knives Out.

When a murder occurs and Detective Benoit Blanc is assigned to the case, the plot really picks up.

Cast

Daniel Craig will be returning as Benoit Blanc, a master detective who travels to Greece to solve a crime that involves a brand-new colorful ensemble of suspects, all of whom are portrayed by some of the biggest personalities in Hollywood.

Along with Craig will be gun-wielding Dave Bautista, a glass-smashing Janelle Monáe, an absolutely shocked Kathryn Hahn, and a hip-thrusting Kate Hudson.

Watch the teaser trailer below!

