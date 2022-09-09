Advertisement
  • Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke PDA-filled snaps taking internet by storm
Articles
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke PDA-filled snaps taking internet by storm

Daniel Radcliffe Erin Darke

  • The couple met while working on the film Kill Your Darlings.
  • Later this year, the movie is set to debut on streaming services Roku and Amazon.
  • The fans were astounded by the couple’s chemistry.
Fans were in awe of the most recent photos of  Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke.

This time was no exception to their beautiful and frequently PDA-heavy photos that continue to warm hearts.

Fans were astounded by the couple’s incredible connection when they were sighted together on Thursday at the Toronto International Film Festival’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story premiere.

The 37-year-old actress, who has been the actor’s boyfriend for ten years, cut a stylish figure as they cuddled up together and smiled for the cameras.

In a dark navy suit, Daniel—who plays Weird Al in the movie—looked sharp. He wore it with a striped blue and white shirt and black shoes.

His American partner, in contrast, stood out in a vivid blue laser-cut midi dress that she paired with bow-detailed silver heels.

The couple has been together for more than ten years but has only occasionally been seen together in public. They first connected while working on the movie Kill Your Darlings.

Later this year, the upcoming movie is now scheduled to make its streaming service Roku debut.

Daniel Radcliffe gets weird in new official trailer of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Daniel Radcliffe gets weird in new official trailer of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Daniel Radcliffe gets weird in the new official trailer of Weird: The...

