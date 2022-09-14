Danish Taimoor takes internet by storm with her recent pool video

The mesmerizing performances of Pakistani heartthrob Danish Taimoor have helped him steadily but definitely carve out a significant niche for himself in the entertainment business.
The Ishq Hai star and Ayeza Khan occasionally give their fans a peek into their personal lives, leaving them in wonder. The Khudgarzi actress posted a video to Instagram showing him diving in the sweltering heat.
The netizens were captivated by the actor, 39, and couldn’t help but compliment him for his chiselled physique and beard. With his shirtless image, he won the hearts of millions of people, including his wife Ayeza.
On the job front, He presently co-stars in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi with Dur-e-Fishan, who plays the hero’s entitled and abusive character.
