  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Darth Vader’s voice actor James Earl Jones ends his performance 
  • James Earl Jones has decided to stop playing Darth Vader.
  • The 91-year-old voiced the character for the first three films of the Star Wars saga.
  • Producers are using old voice recordings to reproduce Jones’ youthful voice.
After 50 years of portraying Darth Vader in Star Wars movies, James Earl Jones has decided to stop, according to sources.

According to the media, the 91-year-old actor has decided to hang up his boots as producers use old voice recordings in an effort to reproduce the actor’s youthful voice from past Star Wars productions using artificial intelligence and synthetic speech technologies.

Matthew Wood, a 32-year Lucasfilm veteran, told the site that “he had stated he was looking into winding down this particular character.” “So, how do we proceed?”

In the first three films of the Star Wars saga, Jones provided the voice for the infamous movie antagonist. On-screen at the same time was David Prowse wearing the notorious black mask. Up until this moment, Jones was the character’s voice actor on both the big and small screens.

