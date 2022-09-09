David A. Arnold ‘Fuller House’ producer dies at 54.

Arnold was only three shows into his four-month Pace Ya Self national comedy tour.

He made his career by performing, acting, producing, and writing for TV and movies.

David A. Arnold, a comedian and TV producer, passed away on Wednesday from what his family claimed appeared to be natural causes. He was 54.

The seasoned stand-up comedian David A. Arnold produced the Netflix sitcom “Fuller House,” the “Full House” revival, and served as showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay.” Arnold’s family declared that he passed away “from natural causes” at home in a statement that Arnold’s agent Rob Greenwald provided.

His family released a statement saying, “It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the untimely departure of our husband, father, brother, and friend.” Please keep our family in your prayers and respect our privacy at this time as we are all stunned and grieved by the loss of David. David died away peacefully today in his home, and doctors have determined that the cause of death was natural causes.

One of the few Black showrunners in Hollywood, he performed stand-up on platforms like Netflix, HBO, and BET. He also wrote and produced a number of TV projects, including the 2020 comedy series “Bigger” on BET+.

“That Girl Lay Lay,” which Arnold co-created with executive producer Will Packer, debuted on Netflix as one of the top 10 most-streamed shows.



His second Netflix special, “It Ain’t For The Weak,” debuted in July after his second one-hour Netflix special, “Fat Ballerina,” debuted in 2020.

His closest buddy Chris Spencer issued a statement in which he called him one of the greatest to do it. He was revered by the aspiring comedians he coached, respected by other veterans, and looked up to by his peers.

His comedic community in particular will miss him greatly.”

