David Beckham and Tilda Swinton viewed Queen’s coffin at lying-in-state

A quarter of a million people turned out to see the monarch’s coffin.

The royal family will remain in a state of mourning.

They cannot participate in any official events.

Advertisement

Around a quarter of a million people, including David Beckham and British actress Tilda Swinton, stood in line around the clock to see the Queen’s coffin as it lay in state.

A day after the elaborate royal burial the Queen, the UK government released the statistics on Tuesday.

Political and commercial activity had resumed after the funeral, and workers were hard at work clearing up the mess that an estimated million or more mourners left in the streets of London.

However, King Charles III and the royal family will stay in a state of mourning for a further seven days, which means they cannot participate in any official events after the new monarch oversaw the preparations for the funeral for an exhaustive week.

In the massive Westminster Hall of parliament, the queen’s coffin was on display from Wednesday until early Monday, with public mourning having to wait for up to 25 hours at one point.

Michelle Donelan, the secretary for culture, stated that her agency was still “crunching the data” but estimated that some 250,000 people had entered the building altogether.

Advertisement

She told, “There was a wonderful sense of the community coming together.”

Also Read