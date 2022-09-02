Victoria is sharing her fun-filled Aspen vacation with husband Beckham

Victoria Beckham is sharing her fun-filled Aspen vacation with husband David Beckham on her social media accounts.

The design mogul recently released a video from their trip to an amusement park in which she bravely attempted to overcome her “biggest fear” while riding a roller coaster with the soccer player.

The former Spice Girl, 48, recounted her open experience as she sat in front of David and videotaped the two preparing for a rollercoaster ride.

In the beginning of the clip, Victoria can be seen visibly terrified and heard saying, “I’m so scared of roller-coasters, so, so scared right now.”

David notes that it’s “not really a roller-coaster” as it later becomes clear that the couple was able to control their own speed while making their way through the mountainside track.

As the two-person car started to make its way around the track, Victoria instantly began to scream. “Don’t go fast, don’t go fast!”

“Oh my God, stop, don’t, no, no. I feel sick. Oh Jesus. Oh my God, slow down!” she can be heard shouting in the video.

On the bumpy ride, the fashion designer was then heard sniffling, to which David, 47, asked, “Are you crying?” while bursting into laughter. “It’s not funny, it’s not funny,” Victoria replied.

Meanwhile, their 11-year-old daughter Harper shouts in the background, “Mom, you’ve got this!”

Victoria shared the video on TikTok and captioned the hilarious clip, “Trying to overcome my greatest fear. I am literally terrified of anything that even resembles a rollercoaster!! Get the feeling @davidbeckham is really enjoying this ride!

