David Beckham cried after 12-hour wait to visit the Queen

David Beckham mourned the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The soccer player joined the line of people waiting to enter Westminster Hall.

David Beckham is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

At 1.45 am, the soccer player joined the line of people waiting to enter Westminster Hall to view the Queen’s casket. He didn’t have a chance to enter the stadium till 3.26 PM.

The legendary 47-year-old Manchester United player said: “I assumed that by arriving at 2am, it would be a little bit quieter. I was mistaken.

Everyone was thinking of that.

Everybody wants to be here to participate in this event and to honor what Her Majesty has accomplished for us.

He softly shook his head when asked if Britain will ever see her like again and replied, “I don’t think so, no.”

Her Majesty also awarded Beckham an OBE in 2003.

It’s incredibly emotional, the silence, and the atmosphere in the room are very difficult to describe, he continued.

“We are all there thanking Her Majesty for her kindness, compassion, and comfort over the years that she has served as our Queen.

“She has left behind an unbelievable legacy.

“I believe it speaks volumes for what she has done for us for someone to have led the country the manner she did for the number of years she did while earning respect not just in our own country but also around the world.

“We all queued up today because we all share the same sentiment, and I believe it to be the proper thing to do.

“Us showing our Queen our reverence.

“I grew up in a household of royalists and I was brought up that way,” the father of four continued.

“I know my grandparents would have wanted to be here if they were still alive today.

“I’m here to celebrate with everyone else and to speak on my family’s behalf.

Every time we stood there wearing those Three Lions jerseys and singing ‘God Save Our Queen, ‘it meant so lot to us and every time we did it, it was something unique,’ said Beckham.

