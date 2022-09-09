David Beckham is devastated over Queen’s passing

David Beckham honoured Queen Elizabeth II with a heartwarming tribute

David Beckham paid his respects to Queen Elizabeth II in an emotional Instagram post.

I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen.” he captioned his post

David Beckham honoured Queen Elizabeth II with a heartwarming tribute following her death at the age 96 after serving Britain for 70 years.

On September 8, the tragic news was revealed by the Buckingham Palace, leaving millions of people inconsolable over the passing of history’s longest-reigning monarch.

The former legendary footballer paid his respects to late Queen in an Instagram post, writing, “I’m truly saddened by the death of Her Majesty, The Queen.”

“What an outpouring of love and respect we saw for the Platinum Jubilee for her life of service. How devastated we all feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world.

“How much she inspired us with her leadership. How she comforted us when times were tough. Until her last days she served her country with dignity and grace,” he added.

“This year she would have known how loved she was,” Beckham penned as he conveyed his “thoughts and prayers” to the Royal Family.

