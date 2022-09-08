David Schwimmer mocked Jennifer Aniston’s recent viral shower selfie with a racy one of his own.

The actor grimaced while his face was smeared in suds and shampoo.

Schwimmer captioned the photo, “@jenniferaniston – a towel I hope?”.

David Schwimmer mocked Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston’s recent viral shower selfie with a racy one of his own.

Fans were amused by a humorous photo of the Intelligence actor grimacing while his face was smeared in suds and shampoo.

The photo was posted in reaction to The Morning Show host’s latest Instagram post, in which she hinted that “something’s coming” to her haircare business Lolavie.

“@jenniferaniston – a towel I hope??” Schwimmer captioned the photo with Aniston reacting in comments section with, “Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?”

The pair played the famous roles of Ross Geller and Rachel Green in the ten-season blockbuster comedic sitcom.

Jennifer commented on his photo, “Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?”

