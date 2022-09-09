At the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

The royal family’s official Twitter account acknowledged the news, writing, “The Queen passed away quietly at Balmoral this afternoon.”

The statement added, referring to Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain in Balmoral tonight evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Advertisement

At the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. The royal family’s official Twitter account acknowledged the news, writing, “The Queen passed away quietly at Balmoral this afternoon.” The statement added, referring to Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain in Balmoral tonight evening and will return to London tomorrow.” Bollywood celebs too expressed their sympathies after her passing.

In the Instagram stories section, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture of Queen Elizabeth II along with a heart emoji. “Rest in Grace,” Anushka Sharma commented below her portrait. “What a remarkable and well honoured life! She adored colour and experienced every hue in one lifetime. The ultimate definition of QUEEN! Queen Elizabeth ll, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, may you rest in peace “.

Also Read Did Prince Harry visirted Queen Elizabeth in her last moments? When the rest of the Royal Family arrived at Balmoral, Prince Harry...