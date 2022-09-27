Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are the two most talented and flexible actors in the Hindi film industry.

Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone are the two most talented and flexible actors in the Hindi film industry. Both of them have won a lot of praise for how well they act on screen. Not only that, but they have both played hard roles in movies without any trouble. With over 67 million fans, the beautiful divas of Bollywood have definitely made their mark on the business.

But did you know that a picture of the actress from Om Shanti Om and the actress from Tiger Zinda Hai modelling together has been posted on social media?

The Instagram post by fashion choreographer and model Marc J. Robinson tells us the same thing. The picture in the post is of the two actors when they were just starting out as models. Sophie Choudry, who acts and sings, can also be seen in the frame.

Deepika is standing in one corner of the picture, which was taken at a fashion show for a clothing brand. She is wearing a tube top and flared jeans. Katrina, who is standing in front of her, is wearing a brown sweatshirt and pants. Robinson posted the photo on a photo-sharing app and wrote, “Back in the day at a Tommy Hilfiger fashion show with @tommyhilfiger with the stunning and fabulous @deepikapadukone @sophiechoudry @katrinakaif @tarun raj arora @viralbhayani @ranveersingh @deeptigujral.” Sophie said about the picture, “OMGGGGG, talk about a throwback!”

Deepika Padukone began modelling at 18 and worked hard before making her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om. “I did a modest campaign on hoardings.” One of the agency’s leaders saw my work and later hired me for one of the biggest brands. So began my modelling career. I was 18.”

Katrina debuted with Boom. Before acting, she walked the London Fashion Week ramp, according to the Indian Express.

Both Bollywood divas have upcoming projects. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter will co-star in the 2022 comic horror Phone Bhoot. After Tiger 3, she’ll appear in Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. After these ventures, she’ll star with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

Padukone will next star in Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan. After this, she’ll act alongside Prabhas in a science fiction film by Nag Ashwin and produce a remake of The Intern. She’ll co-star with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.